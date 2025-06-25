Home / Companies / News / Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp tie up to offer petrol, diesel, CNG at fuel outlets

Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp tie up to offer petrol, diesel, CNG at fuel outlets

Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp form strategic alliance to co-retail fuels, integrate CNG and liquid fuels across outlets, aiming to enhance reach, infrastructure, and consumer experience nationwide

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil
As part of the partnership, selected ATGL fuel stations will begin offering Jio-bp’s high-performance petrol and diesel.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) and Jio-bp have entered a strategic partnership to jointly retail their respective fuels across select outlets, marking a significant expansion in India’s fuel and mobility infrastructure.
 
As part of this collaboration, select ATGL fuel stations will offer Jio-bp’s high-performance liquid fuels such as petrol and diesel. In turn, select Jio-bp outlets will host ATGL’s CNG dispensing units within ATGL’s authorised Geographical Areas (GAs), Adani Total Gas Ltd said in an exchange filing.
 
ATGL, a joint venture between Adani Group and French major TotalEnergies, is a leading city gas distribution (CGD) company in India. It supplies natural gas to households, commercial establishments, and industries, while also catering to motorists. ATGL’s energy offerings extend to Compressed Biogas (CBG), EV charging solutions, and LNG for the transportation sector.
 
Jio-bp is a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and global energy giant British Petroleum. It is a prominent mobility solutions provider with a strong network in fuel retailing, alternative low-carbon energy products, and convenience stores.
 
Sarthak Behuria, chairman of Jio-bp, emphasised the shared goals of the collaboration, stating, "We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India.”
 
Echoing similar sentiments, Suresh P Manglani, executive director and chief executive officer of Adani Total Gas Ltd, said: “It is our shared vision to provide complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets. This partnership will enable us to leverage each other’s infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings.”
 

Agreement covers current, future fuel stations

 
The partnership will span both existing and upcoming retail fuel outlets of the two companies. ATGL currently operates approximately 650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp has a retail network of nearly 2,000 fuel stations. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both entities in their journey toward sustainable, customer-centric growth and innovation in India’s energy and mobility sector.
 
ATGL currently holds authorisation to supply PNG and CNG in 34 GAs, while its joint venture with Indian Oil — IOAGPL — adds another 19. This takes the company’s total reach to 53 GAs across 125 districts. It has also set up subsidiaries for biomass and electric mobility businesses, reinforcing its transition towards sustainable energy.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Biotech, GSK to slash malaria vaccine price to $5 per dose by 2028

'AI is our future, not a side bet', says Ambani on Reliance's next big leap

Jiohotstar closes in on Netflix, overall subscriber base touches 300 mn

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance likely to go public in five years: MD

Cos aim to boost revenue with AI, not just reduce cost: Automation Anywhere

Topics :Adani GasBS Web ReportspetroldieselCNG Petrol pumps

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story