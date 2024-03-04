Home / Companies / News / Rays Power Infra bags 3 solar projects totalling 520 MW from PSUs

Rays Power Infra bags 3 solar projects totalling 520 MW from PSUs

These orders marked the company's entry into the Gujarat and Assam markets. This also positions the company as one of the key EPC players in 14 States in India, it stated

The company has submitted multiple bids for solar EPC projects in India, Mauritius, Liberia, Bangladesh, and Sierra Leone, with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 3,400 crore, and outcome of which is awaited | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Renewable energy solutions provider Rays Power Infra on Monday said it has secured three solar projects totalling 520MWp capacity from two big central public sector firms and one from a global developer.

The combined order value for these projects underlines the company's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions, a company statement said. According to the statement, Rays Power Infra Ltd announces the acquisition of three orders in its solar EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) business totalling 520 MWp, two from a renowned CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) and another from a global renewable energy developer.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These orders marked the company's entry into the Gujarat and Assam markets. This also positions the company as one of the key EPC players in 14 States in India, it stated.

The company has submitted multiple bids for solar EPC projects in India, Mauritius, Liberia, Bangladesh, and Sierra Leone, with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 3,400 crore, and outcome of which is awaited.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

Also Read

Singapore's Sembcorp renewables' unit gets 300 MW solar project from NHPC

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Solar and wind set to power two-thirds of India's growth by 2032: Analysis

Sembcorp signs deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

Peak power demand in India may cross 400 Gw by 2030, says R K Singh

Scindia inaugurates Jindal Stainless' first green hydrogen project in India

Vipul Organics bags Rs 7.15 cr worth order from TNPL to supply pigment dye

Swan Energy's natural gas business arm prepays Rs 2,206 crore debt

Nayara Energy exports decline by 10% in 2023 as domestic demand surges

PE fund Lighthouse invests Rs 229 cr in Safari for undisclosed stake

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :solar power solar energyenergy sectorPSUs

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story