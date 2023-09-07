Razorpay eye international expansion, IPO a 2-3 year horizon: Mathur

Fintech player Razorpay will complete a decade of its existence next year. If the first decade of the company has been to gain a strong foothold in the domestic market, the next decade will be about international expansion.

The company, which entered Malaysia last year, is eyeing markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines for expansion into the South East Asia region.

"India is still a big market for us, but I think we can replicate the success story in these markets too. One of the reasons for this is that many of the markets in the South East Asian geographies are going through the same journey in real-time payment transfer that India has gone through 5-7 years back," said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and chief executive officer, Razorpay on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest.

He believes that Indian fintechs are in a unique position and can lead the fintech disruption globally. "If you take the instance of the internet, the internet build-up happened out of the US, and hence companies that did well could easily replicate that success on the global platform. We have the same opportunity as the fintech revolution is happening in India," he added.

Mathur also said that with a successful launch in Malaysia, the window to roll out its services in other markets comes down. "We took eight months to roll out in Malaysia, but with that experience, the time has come down to 4-5 months now," added Mathur.

Razorpay, which launched in 2014, has over 5 million merchants online and over 650,000 touchpoints deployed offline and processes $120 billion in annual payment volume through its platform. It began its journey by focusing on the new-age internet tech firms. On the payments side, the firm is seeing growth in the range of 40-50 per cent.

Mathur shares that of the over 100 unicorns that the Indian start-up ecosystem boasts, almost 73-74 are Razorpay users. With a strong foothold, the company also now sees a huge opportunity beyond business-to-business (B2B) payments. "Business-to-government payments, or person-to-government payments, is a huge opportunity. If you go beyond that, we are doing a lot in the neo-bank and credit segment. Our aim is to be the single provider for money movement for businesses," he added.

Mathur shared that the profitability of the firm and the initial public offering (IPO) time are linked. "The IPO will take at least two to three years. And ideally, we will be break-even at least a year before that," he added.

When asked if the funding winter has impacted it and may have affected its IPO plans, Mathur denies. "We are well funded. Last year we raised funds through a secondary offering. We frankly did not need to raise, but then we didn't want to let go of any inorganic opportunity. Our burn rate is extremely low, and we are break-even in the payments segment," added Mathur.

He also added that the only reason they may look to raise funds would be for a large inorganic opportunity.

Razorpay is backed by investors such as Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India & South East Asia), Tiger Global and GIC among others. The company is valued at $7.5 billion as it raised $375 million in Series F in 2021.