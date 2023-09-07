Credila sold as merger required lengthy regulatory approval process: Parekh

Housing Development and Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) and HDFC Bank did not amalgamate HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd — the study loan firm — with the merged entity and instead decided to sell the business due to the multiple regulatory approvals that were required to undertake the merger process, Deepak Parekh, who was the chairman of the erstwhile mortgage financier, said.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 on Thursday, Deepak Parekh, who is now chairman of HDFC Life and HDFC AMC, said:

"During the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given us a choice to either sell or merge HDFC Credila. We sold it because the total assets of Credila at that time were Rs 15,000 crore and the merged assets of HDFC and HDFC Bank were around Rs 25 lakh crore. To merge assets worth Rs 15,000 crore with assets of Rs 25 lakh crore would take the same one year with a multiplicity of approvals and it was not worth the effort."

"It is better; the bank starts giving educational loans directly and makes some money out of it," he added. HDFC was merged with HDFC Bank with effect from 1 July 2023.

Credila was a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which was not required to comply with the cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio like banks. In case it was merged with HDFC Bank, the bank would have had to maintain the cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio for Credila's Rs 15,000 crore book.

A consortium of private equity firms, including BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital, had acquired a 90 per cent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services for Rs 9,060 crore.

Further, Parekh touched upon amendments across various government bodies including the legal system and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to ensure smooth functioning of the financial sector, along with changes required in the investment pattern of insurance companies to keep pace with the growth of the Indian economy.

"The recovery of debt is a painful process. It is not easy even after the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI). The efficacy of the legal system is still not fast. We have to improve our legal system; decisions from insolvency, NCLT, and others should come much quicker," Parekh said.

"The investment ratio of insurance companies has not changed for years. As India grows, we need more investment in equity, and insurance companies must be allowed to take equities, but there is a limit on how much they can take in equities unless it is, of course, a Unit Linked Scheme," he added.