Home / Companies / News / Razorpay launches operations in Malaysia market with payment gateway

Razorpay launches operations in Malaysia market with payment gateway

Service simplifies payment collection, automates payouts, helps businesses to control cash flows

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
The service simplifies payment collection, automates payouts, and helps businesses of all sizes to control cash flows

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay has launched an international payment gateway in Malaysia, saying it will 'revolutionise' how businesses and consumers in the Southeast Asian country deal with money.

The company launched this service with its subsidiary Curlec by Razorpay.

"The new Curlec Payment Gateway will serve more than 5,000 businesses with a target of RM (Malaysian Ringgit) 10 billion in annualised Gross Transaction Value (GTV) by 2025," said Razorpay in a statement on Wednesday.

The service simplifies payment collection, automates payouts, and helps businesses of all sizes to control cash flows.

"We believe the new PG (payment gateway) in Malaysia will revolutionise how businesses and end-consumers have transacted and interacted with the money thus far. Having witnessed India's payment geography and finding similarities with Malaysia, I can say that collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity will be the three keys to unlocking the potential of digital payments and driving economic growth in Malaysia," said Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder of Razorpay India.

The company will use in the Malaysian market some strategies it has used in India. Razorpay works with more than 700 Malaysian businesses that include Tune Protect, CTOS, Courts, Mary Kay and The National Kidney Foundation.

"Driven by the goal of simplifying payments for Malaysian start-ups and enterprises, Curlec will continue to build a stronger focus on customer needs, and the new PG will serve our Malaysian businesses with industry-first solutions, uncompromised support, and help scale their businesses seamlessly," said Zac Liew, co-founder and chief executive officer of Curlec.

Citing reports, Razorpay said digital trade in Malaysia contributes 22.6 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and is expected to rise to 25.5 per cent by 2025.

Also Read

Razorpay joins hands with ONDC to offer payment reconciliation service

Razorpay sets up board for high standards of governance, compliance

Fintech companies in talks to decide on rules for self-regulation

Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI

Revenge tourism, World Cup fever drive transactions in FY23: Razorpay

Dukaan's chatbot Lina is prompt and efficient but needs human help

Adani raises Rs 1,250 cr through first bond sale since Hindenburg report

Man Infra bags Rs 680-cr contract from JNPT vendor PSA International

Apple partners with NGO to promote clean energy innovation in India

OYO launches 'Spotless Stay' programme; to conduct hotel audits for upkeep

Topics :RazorpayMalaysiaIndian startups

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story