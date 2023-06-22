RBI asks PTC Indian Financial Services' CEO Pawan Singh to go on leave

“We would like to inform that pursuant to the direction of the RBI, the board in its meeting held on June 20 decided that Lodha will take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD & CEO till the regular MD & CEO is appointed,” PTC Financial in a communication to the exchanges

PTC Indian Financial Services (PFS) has appointed its Director (finance) Mahendra Lodha as managing director and chief executive officer after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked MD & CEO Pawan Singh to go on leave.