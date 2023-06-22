Tata Power plans to sell overseas assets to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore

According to sources, the company is in talks to sell its stake in its joint venture Baramulti Suksessarana coal mine in Indonesia this current year. In the last financial year, it signed an agreement to sell its 30 per cent stake in PT Arutmin Indonesia and associated companies in coal trading and infrastructure for $401 million.



Tata Power is planning to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by selling some of its assets overseas, including hydro assets in Zambia, and two coal mines in Indonesia.The firm would also receive an additional Rs 1,200 crore from the sale of the strategic engineering division’s assets in the next two years, according to banking sources. The proceeds of the sale will be used to invest in the company's ambitious renewable energy projects which is looking to produce 20 gigawatt (Gw) of electricity by 2027.