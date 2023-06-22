Tata Power plans to sell overseas assets to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore

The firm would also receive an additional Rs 1,200 crore from the sale of the strategic engineering division’s assets in the next two years, according to banking sources. The proceeds of the sale will be used to invest in the company's ambitious renewable energy projects which is looking to produce 20 gigawatt (Gw) of electricity by 2027.
Of this, the company received $369 million till March this year and expects to receive the rest in the ongoing financial year.
The 4 Gw cell and module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu is on track, and the module line will be ready by October this year and the cell line by year end, Tata group chairman N Natarajan informed the shareholders at the annual general meeting on June 19.
The investment would aid in scaling up the renewable business at a faster pace and has become the growth engine for Tata Power. The company has increased its target of renewable portfolio to 20 Gw by 2027 compared to 5.2 Gw currently.
