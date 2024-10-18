RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Products on financing against shares

JM Financial on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions imposed on its subsidiary JM Financial Products Ltd with regard to financing against shares and debentures.

"We wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its letter dated October 18, 2024, has lifted the restrictions imposed by it on the company (JM Financial Products Ltd) through its order dated March 5, 2024," JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

With this communication, the company is permitted to provide, with immediate effect, the financing against shares and debentures in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, it added.