Prose Tech expects 10-12% growth in next 3 yrs, Rs 670 cr biz in India

Telecom gear maker Prose Technologies expects its India business to grow in the range of 10-12 per cent year-on-year over the next three years and clock around Rs 670 crore revenue this fiscal, a senior official of the company said. Prose Technologies President for India Region, Arshad Fakhri, told PTI at the India Mobile Congress that the company expects current 4G expansion by all three operators - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed by 5G will drive the company's growth in the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are likely to grow in the range of 10-12 per cent year-on-year over the next three years. We expect to clock revenue of around $ 80 million (about Rs 670 crore) in the current financial year," he said.

Fakhri said that the next generation of telecom networks will be dominated by artificial intelligence workload which is fuelling demand for green antennas.

He said that the company has for the first time introduced green Protreem antennas that work at 85 per cent efficiency level compared to legacy antennas that operate at 65 per cent efficiency.

"The demand for green antennas is high in Western countries, especially Europe. It is being sold at a premium of 25 per cent compared to traditional antennas.

"We expect the volumes in Europe will bring economies of scale to the product that will lower the price of green antennas to a level which will suit the cost economics of Indian telecom operators," Fakhri said.

He said the Indian telecom operators have been very supportive of the idea of green technologies and Prose may start seeing revenue coming from them in the next 6-12 months.

The company said it is also in final stages of discussion with a telecom operator looking for massive network expansion and most of the antenna for the project will be supplied from its Pune based manufacturing unit.