Home / Companies / News / Real-estate firm Sobha Ltd gets Rs 46 cr income tax demand notices

Real-estate firm Sobha Ltd gets Rs 46 cr income tax demand notices

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate firms in the country

Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has received demand notices of nearly Rs 46 crore from Income Tax Department.

The notices were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle- 1(4), Bengaluru. The notices are related to Assessment Year ( AY) 2016-17 and 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sobha informed that the "company has received demand notices under section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for Rs 13.12 crore and Rs 32.68 crore related to AY 2016-17 and AY 2022-23 respectively, due to disallowances of certain expenses and other additions."

Sobha said it is in the process of filing an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), against the said orders within the prescribed timelines.

"The company has legal and factual grounds to substantiate its case. The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of these orders on the financial statements," Sobha said.

There is no impact on operations or other activities, it added.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Also Read

Real estate developer Sobha posts Q2 profit fall on higher expenses

Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37% at Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Eliminator Highlights: Bangalore defend 135, reach final

Audi India reports 33% increase in retail sales at 7,027 units in FY24

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

BMW, Tata Technologies to form JV for developing automotive software

Indian Oil Corp set to tap spot oil market as Russian term deal lapses

NCLAT scraps homebuyers' plea for insolvency against Ansal Hi-tech Township

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sobha LtdSobha DevelopersSobha salesReal Estate Income tax collectionIncome Tax notice

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story