REC, Bank of Baroda join hands to finance power, infra, logistics projects

State-owned REC Ltd has inked an initial pact with Bank of Baroda to jointly offer loans for power, infrastructure and logistics projects in India over the next three years.

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
By pooling resources and expertise, both entities endeavour to champion initiatives that will invigorate economic development and enhance accessibility to essential services nationwide, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, REC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate joint sanctions of loans to fund power, infrastructure and logistics projects in the country over the next three years.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairperson and Managing Director of REC, and Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, along with Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.

"By harnessing synergies between REC's expertise in the power sector and Bank of Baroda's financial prowess, we aim to catalyse transformative projects that will positively impact communities and drive socio-economic progress," Dewangan said in the statement.

"With the Indian economy on a strong growth path, we will see a rise in capital expenditure and private investment and an increasing need for collaborative and innovative financing structures," Chand said in the statement.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

