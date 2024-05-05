Home / Companies / News / REC receives RBI approval to set up subsidiary in Gujarat's GIFT City

REC receives RBI approval to set up subsidiary in Gujarat's GIFT City

The decision to expand operations into GIFT, a burgeoning hub for financial services in India, comes as REC continues to diversify its portfolio and explore new avenues for growth, it stated

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd said in the statement, The GIFT City platform offers a conducive environment for international lending activities coupled with world-class infrastructure.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned REC Ltd on Sunday said it has received RBI's approval to set up a subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat.

The proposed subsidiary will engage in a range of financial activities as a finance company within GIFT, including lending, investment, and other financial services, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the statement, REC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has received a No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for setting up a subsidiary in Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The decision to expand operations into GIFT, a burgeoning hub for financial services in India, comes as REC continues to diversify its portfolio and explore new avenues for growth, it stated.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd said in the statement, The GIFT City platform offers a conducive environment for international lending activities coupled with world-class infrastructure. We are confident that REC will harness these advantages to carve a niche for itself in the global market.

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

EPL today's match: Liverpool vs Man City match time, predictions, streaming

Rajasthan govt signs 5 MoUs worth Rs 1.60 trn to boost energy sector

TPSSL commissions 100 solar project with 120 MWh battery storage capacity

IOB adopts multi-pronged approach to ensure recovery from NPA accounts

IIHL targets $50 billion valuation by 2030: Chairman Ashok Hinduja

Paytm COO & President Bhavesh Gupta resigns; to take on advisory role

Godrej Properties to launch housing projects worth Rs 30,000 cr in FY25

Vivo money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to three accused

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIGIFT CityRural Electrification Corp

First Published: May 05 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story