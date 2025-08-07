Reliance building 4 engines for growth, long-term value: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries is laying the groundwork for “high-growth” platforms: retail, digital services, media and entertainment, and new energy, said the conglomerate’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, in a message to shareholders on Thursday.

"These platforms are positioned to disrupt traditional industries while creating long-term value for both Indian consumers and global markets," he said in the group’s annual report released ahead of the 48th annual general meeting of shareholders.

“As Reliance approaches its golden jubilee, we are creating high-powered engines of growth that are technology-first and innovation-led.”

The conglomerate will continue investing in its core oil-to-chemicals and upstream oil and gas businesses to meet India’s domestic demands. The company is focused on sectors that align with sustainability, digital inclusion and consumer empowerment.

“Whether it’s transforming how Indians shop, consume data, watch content, or power their homes and businesses, Reliance is shaping the future with purpose and conviction,” Ambani said. He emphasised that the company’s strategy is rooted in a strong foundation of values, a disciplined balance sheet, and a deep talent pool. “Our people bring ingenuity and passion to everything they do, and our board, partners and shareholders continue to place their trust in our long-term vision.” Expressing gratitude to shareholders, Ambani said their belief in Reliance gives the group the courage to push boundaries and pursue bold ambitions. “The journey ahead is full of promise. With unwavering faith in India and a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusion, Reliance is poised to rise to even greater heights,” he said.