Bajaj Auto cuts electric 2-W production by half amid rare earth shortage

China’s curb on rare-earth magnet export has started to hit the automakers in India, as Bajaj Auto has halved its electric two-wheeler production plan for August and September. The Pune based two-wheeler major has also slashed the electric-three wheelers production by up to 75 per cent for these months.

Executive Director Rakesh Sharma told reporters in post-earnings call that they have already cut their e-2W production by as much as 50 per cent in July, and anticipates a similar production cut for August and September also.

“Our impairment of production started towards the end of June. In July, the production was affected to the extent of 50 per cent. We were expecting the output to be zero in August, but it is not going to be so. August production will be better than July production, though we will still be at about 50-60 per cent of the plan,” he said.