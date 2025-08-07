Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder in a highly competitive tender process, quoting a final supply price of ₹6.075 per KWh. The company will supply power from a greenfield 3x800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, to be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

Fuel for the plant will be sourced through coal linkage allocated under the central government's SHAKTI policy. The project is expected to generate employment for approximately 10,000–12,000 people during the construction phase and around 3,000 once operational.

According to the contract, the first unit of the plant will be commissioned within 48 months from the appointed date, and the final unit within 60 months.

Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said, “We are pleased to have won the bid to develop and operate a 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will set up a new greenfield plant with an investment of around $3 billion, which is expected to further aid industrialisation in the state. Our plant will be an advanced, low-emission Ultra-supercritical one, and will supply dependable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state."