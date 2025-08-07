Home / Companies / News / Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The company will supply power from a greenfield 3x800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, to be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model

Adani Group
Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder in a highly competitive tender process | Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Power, India’s largest private sector thermal power generator, has announced a major project win in Bihar. The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) to supply 2,274 MW of power to North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL). The power will be supplied from a 2,400 MW thermal power project to be developed at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
 
Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder in a highly competitive tender process, quoting a final supply price of ₹6.075 per KWh. The company will supply power from a greenfield 3x800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, to be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.
 
Fuel for the plant will be sourced through coal linkage allocated under the central government's SHAKTI policy. The project is expected to generate employment for approximately 10,000–12,000 people during the construction phase and around 3,000 once operational. 
 
According to the contract, the first unit of the plant will be commissioned within 48 months from the appointed date, and the final unit within 60 months.
 
Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said, “We are pleased to have won the bid to develop and operate a 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will set up a new greenfield plant with an investment of around $3 billion, which is expected to further aid industrialisation in the state. Our plant will be an advanced, low-emission Ultra-supercritical one, and will supply dependable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state."
 
The company expects to receive the Letter of Award (LoA) in due course. A Power Supply Agreement (PSA) will be signed with the state utilities following the LoA.
         

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS to roll out salary hikes for 80% of staff starting September 1

Premium

Narayana Health to add 2,000 beds, expand insurance schemes in FY26

Premium

Bajaj Auto cuts electric 2-W production by half amid rare earth shortage

Premium

Hyundai sees automotive demand recovery amid favourable govt policies

Premium

Running for top spot, Japan's ASICS eyes Nike and Adidas' turf in India

Topics :Adani PowerAdani Groupthermal power plantsThermal Power projectBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story