Reliance Consumer Products takes Campa beverages to Sri Lanka market

RCPL partners with Ceylon Cold Stores to launch Campa beverages in Sri Lanka, expanding the heritage Indian brand's reach to more overseas markets

Currently, Campa is present in international markets including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Nepal. | Photo: Company website
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores — manufacturer and distributor of the Elephant House brand — has introduced the Campa beverages brand in Sri Lanka.
 
The brand’s entry into Sri Lanka is supported by the strong market presence of Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, with its established distribution reach and operational scale, the company said in a release.
 
“Campa’s entry into Sri Lanka reinforces RCPL’s commitment to expanding its consumer brands across key overseas markets. Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to Indian consumers in 2023, RCPL has revitalised a legacy brand that captured the imagination of generations in the 1970s and 1980s,” RCPL said.
 
Currently, Campa is present in international markets including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Nepal. 
 
Ketan Mody, executive director, RCPL, said, “We are excited to enter the Sri Lankan market with our valued partner Elephant House Beverages. Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of consumers. We are investing for the long term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global-quality products at honest and affordable price points to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partner today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across Sri Lanka.”
 
The Campa portfolio in Sri Lanka includes Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and the energy range featuring Campa NRG Gold Boost and Berry Kik. It is priced at Rs 100 for 250 ml bottles.
 
Daminda Gamlath, president, John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, said, “We are proud to collaborate with leading global conglomerate Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa beverages to Sri Lanka. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering consumers high-quality, diverse beverage choices that are rooted in heritage. This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a dominant local player in the country’s competitive beverage market. We look forward to leveraging our robust distribution network and market expertise to establish the Campa brand in Sri Lanka, just as it has been in India for generations.”
 
“We are confident it will introduce a new wave of fans to its refreshing taste across all consumers in Sri Lanka,” added Mody.

Topics :Reliance Groupsri lankaIndian brands

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

