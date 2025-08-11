Home / Companies / News / BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

BSNL has signed MoUs with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to launch 5G, AI, and networking training at its Jabalpur institute, aiming to train over 2,000 participants annually

BSNL
The training will be organised at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ericsson India, Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India for conducting training programmes in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, networking, and cybersecurity.
 
The training will be organised at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.
 
The agreements were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), BSNL, and representatives of the companies, according to the government press release.
 
“From local to global, India will not just make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation,” Scindia said.

Plan to establish telecom innovation and training centre

The MoU is a part of the DoT plan to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT.
 
The primary focus of this centre will be on research related to telecommunication, development, and skills training.

Training capacity and course details

The programme aims to train more than 2,000 participants each year. The courses will range from short two-week modules to 84-hour programmes, the release added. 

Industry roles in training programme

Ericsson India will establish a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT and provide both on-site and online training under the Ericsson Educate Programme.
 
Qualcomm Technologies Inc will set up a Qualcomm Institute focusing on 5G and AI training, including online content, live sessions, and internships. Training for the first 100 participants will be sponsored by the company.
 
Cisco Systems will use the Cisco Networking Academy Programme to provide training in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure, with free access to curriculum and tools.
 
Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd will support the creation of a 5G Centre of Excellence and AI/ML lab, with training for 300 participants annually, and a joint certification with BRBRAITT.
 
The initiative is linked with government programmes such as Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Defence to acquire 100% stake in Indamer Technics in MRO growth bid

Fusion Finance gains over 4% as Q1 results show asset quality boost

SECI net profit rises 15% to ₹502 crore in FY25 on higher revenues

TCS, Now Corporation partner to boost Philippine digital infrastructure

ONGC to invest ₹4,600 crore to drill 10 wells, other infra in KG Basin

Topics :5GMachine LearningNokiaJyotiraditya ScindiaBSNLartifical intelligenceCiscoEricssonQualcomm

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story