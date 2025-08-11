BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ericsson India, Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India for conducting training programmes in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, networking, and cybersecurity.
The training will be organised at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.
The agreements were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), BSNL, and representatives of the companies, according to the government press release.
Ericsson India will establish a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT and provide both on-site and online training under the Ericsson Educate Programme.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc will set up a Qualcomm Institute focusing on 5G and AI training, including online content, live sessions, and internships. Training for the first 100 participants will be sponsored by the company.
Cisco Systems will use the Cisco Networking Academy Programme to provide training in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure, with free access to curriculum and tools.
Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd will support the creation of a 5G Centre of Excellence and AI/ML lab, with training for 300 participants annually, and a joint certification with BRBRAITT.
The initiative is linked with government programmes such as Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
