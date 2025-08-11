Home / Companies / News / SECI net profit rises 15% to ₹502 crore in FY25 on higher revenues

In comparison, company stated that the SECI's revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 stood at ₹13,035.07 crore, and PAT was ₹436.03 crore

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
As per the audited standalone financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, SECI has recorded revenue from operations of ₹15,185.10 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹501.92 crore, the company statement said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday posted a 15 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹ 501.92 crore in fiscal 2024-25, driven mainly by higher revenues.

As per the audited standalone financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, SECI has recorded revenue from operations of ₹15,185.10 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹501.92 crore, the company statement said.

In comparison, it stated that the SECI's revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 stood at ₹ 13,035.07 crore, and PAT was ₹436.03 crore.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge), SECI, said, "This performance reflects the Corporation's commitment to financial discipline and institutional delivery."  He further stated that crossing the ₹ 15,000 crore revenue and ₹ 500 crore PAT benchmark represents a significant development in SECI's financial roadmap.

These results improve the organisation's ability to support large-scale initiatives, including emerging sectors such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and offshore wind, he added.

The SECI's financial progress in FY 2024-25 is supported by its expanding role in power trading, project execution, and implementation of Government of India schemes. With Navratna status and a strong pipeline of projects, SECI remains a key institution in India's clean energy transformation. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

