Reliance Consumer Products to focus on expanding distribution reach

The company will set up a separate supply chain for its carbonated drinks business, Campa Cola, as it will require cold storage as well. It has also tied up with Bovonto soft drinks to manufacture Campa Cola but will use its supply chain to distribute its drinks in South India as well.

After launching a slew of products, Reliance Consumer Products is now focusing on expanding and bolstering its supply chain across the country before it starts entering other categories, says a person in the know.