Reliance Consumer Products to focus on expanding distribution reach

After launching a slew of products, Reliance Consumer Products is now focusing on expanding and bolstering its supply chain across the country before it starts entering other categories, says a person in the know.
The company will set up a separate supply chain for its carbonated drinks business, Campa Cola, as it will require cold storage as well. It has also tied up with Bovonto soft drinks to manufacture Campa Cola but will use its supply chain to distribute its drinks in South India as well.
The source however did not elaborate on the numbers of its current retail reach in the country.
After entering the consumer space, Reliance Consumer Products has announced its foray across different categories such as home and personal care, staples, chocolates, biscuits and western snacks.
The source added that the company will eventually be present across all categories and unlike other companies that are pushing for premiumisation, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm will focus on keeping its product prices low to cater to the masses.
In the carbonated drinks space and in the home and personal care space, Reliance Consumer Products has launched its products at prices lower than competition.
The source added that while it has already announced entry into the biscuits space with Sri Lanka-headquartered Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Maliban) and will offer a range of biscuits to the Indian consumer, it is most likely to get into the space only towards the festive season (closer to Diwali). He said that even its dairy products are most likely to hit retail shelves during the festive season.
Reliance Consumer is yet to answer Business Standard’s email query asking about its plans on expanding its supply chain.
The source added that distributors, super stockists and retailers are being offered higher margins, but did not comment if these new margins will continue or it will be pulled back later.
Super stockists that Business Standard spoke to earlier had said they are being incentivised with double margins compared to what other FMCG companies offer. Reliance Retail is currently giving super stockists margins at six per cent. Other FMCG companies margins are in the range of 2.95-3 per cent.
For its staples, which it launched under the brand name Independence, the company said last week that it has now started its distribution in the north. Its statement said, “The products are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.”
Products under the Independence brand include staples like edible oils, grains, pulses and packaged foods and other items of daily use, and processed foods like glucose biscuits and energy toffee.
According to another source in the know, a select few items are being tested in the southern market. The brand was first launched towards the end of 2022.