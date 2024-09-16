Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra board to meet on September 19 for preferential issue

Reliance Infra board to meet on September 19 for preferential issue

It had raised Rs 550 cr in July 2021 by issuing shares on preferential basis, wherein promoters infused Rs 400 cr and Varde Capital Partners subscribed to shares aggregating Rs 150 crore

reliance infrastructures rinfra
Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd will meet on September 19 to consider a preferential issue of shares to raise funds, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The company had raised Rs 550 crore in July 2021 by issuing shares on preferential basis, wherein promoters infused Rs 400 crore and Varde Capital Partners -- an international investor -- subscribed to shares aggregating Rs 150 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the filing, the firm said its board on September 19 will "consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, inter alia, by issue of equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue or any other method including determination of issue price".

It, however, did not disclose the amount the firm was looking to raise.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance Infra plans to manufacture electric cars, taps ex-BYD executive

Reliance Infrastructure Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 69.47 cr

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

DMRC not required to pay Rs 8,000 crore to Reliance Infra arm, says SC

Climate change risks grow faster for wealthy, poorest remain at risk: Study

Topics :Reliance Infra

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News