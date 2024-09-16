Salesforce unveils 'Agentforce' AI agents to enhance employee productivity

Global customer relationship management (CRM) giant Salesforce on Monday introduced "Agentforce," a new suite of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents designed to enhance employee productivity across service, sales, marketing, and commerce.

The AI-powered platform features the Agentforce Atlas Reasoning Engine, which autonomously analyses data, makes decisions, and completes tasks.

The low-code tools in Agentforce enable organisations to easily build and deploy custom agents, said the company.

Marc Benioff, chair and chief executive officer (CEO), Salesforce, said that Agentforce represents the third wave of AI, advancing beyond copilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents.

“Unlike other platforms, Agentforce is a revolutionary and trusted solution that seamlessly integrates AI across every workflow, embedding itself deeply into the heart of the customer journey. This means anticipating needs, strengthening relationships, driving growth, and taking proactive action at every touchpoint. While others require you to DIY your AI, Agentforce offers a fully tailored, enterprise-ready platform designed for immediate impact and scalability,” he added.

Benioff said that the vision of the company was to empower one billion agents with Agentforce by the end of 2025.

According to the company, Agentforce, in contrast to copilots and chatbots that rely on human requests, offers a new level of sophistication by operating autonomously, retrieving the right data on demand, building action plans for any task, and executing these plans without requiring human intervention.

“Like a self-driving car, Agentforce uses real-time data to adapt to changing conditions and operates independently within an organisation’s customised guardrails, ensuring every customer interaction is informed, relevant, and valuable. And when desired, Agentforce seamlessly hands off to human employees with a summary of the interaction, an overview of the customer’s details, and recommendations for what to do next,” said a press release from the company describing the solution.

Salesforce said that the solutions are easy to customise and deploy with clicks, without the need for code. “They can be set up in minutes, are easily scalable, and work around the clock across any channel,” said the company.

Enterprises like Amazon Web Services, Box, Certinia, Copado, Coupa, Google, Honeywell, IBM, Workday, and Zoom are part of the Agentforce Partner Network, which has built more than 20 agents and agent actions that will be available through the Salesforce AppExchange.

“Customers can leverage these specialised actions in Agent Builder to customise the out-of-the-box agents, build new agents with unique skills, and deploy partner-built agents to plan and take action on behalf of any organisation across multiple systems and channels, even outside of Salesforce,” said the company.