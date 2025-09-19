Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra & Power distance themselves from CBI case on Anil Ambani

Reliance Infra & Power distance themselves from CBI case on Anil Ambani

The CBI has filed chargesheets alleging fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani's group companies (RCFL and RHFL), Yes Bank, and companies linked to the family of former Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor

Anil Ambani, owner of Reliance Infra
Reliance Infra said that that Anil Ambani “has never been on the boards” of RCFL or RHFL and has not been on Reliance Infrastructure’s board for more than three and a half years.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power on Friday clarified that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheets against Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), and group chairman Anil Ambani will not affect their business operations.
 
“There is no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of Reliance Infrastructure [and Reliance Power] due to the recent action by CBI on RCFL, RHFL and Anil Ambani,” the companies said in seperate BSE filings.
 
The CBI on Thursday filed chargesheets alleging fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani’s group companies (RCFL and RHFL), Yes Bank, and companies linked to the family of former Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor. The agency alleged the transactions caused a loss of ₹2,796 crore to the bank. 
 
It mentioned that Yes Bank invested around ₹5,000 crore in debt securities of RCFL and RHFL in 2017 despite concerns flagged by rating agencies. In return, the Ambani group allegedly extended credit facilities at concessional rates to loss-making entities owned by Rana Kapoor’s family.
 
Reliance Infra and Reliance Power, however, claimed that the transactions cited by the CBI are “over 10 years old” and that both RCFL and RHFL “have been fully resolved with a change in management pursuant to Supreme Court judgments in 2022 and 2023, through separate lender-driven processes led by Bank of Baroda under an inter-creditor arrangement in line with RBI regulations.”
 
The companies noted that Anil Ambani “has never been on the boards” of RCFL or RHFL and has not been on Reliance Infrastructure’s or Relaince Power's board for more than three and a half years.  Both the companies said that they are separate and independent listed entities and these actions have no bearing on thier day-to-day management, governance or financial stability. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Metropolis Healthcare acquires Kolhapur-based pathlab chain for ₹17 crore

IL&FS to exit Roadstar InvIT, will offload entire 15% residual stake

Dell-Nvidia platform helps Zoho in 'accelerating' AI solutions delivery

JSW Energy to acquire Tidong Hydro Project for ₹1,728 cr in renewables push

Singapore police review Viceroy complaint on Vedanta's dividend funding

Topics :Reliance InfraAnil AmbaniYES BankCBIReliance Home FinanceBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story