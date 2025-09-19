Zoho to scale AI solutions with Dell AI Factory, Nvidia partnership

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) on Friday announced that Zoho Corporation, a global leader in software innovation, is leveraging the Dell AI Factory with Nvidiafor its enterprise and agentic AI capabilities. This collaboration, which powers Zoho’s proprietary and multimodal large language models (LLMs) and other AI offerings, makes enterprise AI and agentic AI adoption practical and accessible for businesses.

Zoho’s suite of more than 55 products, along with its proprietary AI solutions such as Zia LLM and agentic AI tools, supports more than 130 million users globally across a wide spectrum of business needs including sales, finance, collaboration, and HR. To meet the demands of these businesses, Zoho requires infrastructure capable of accelerating AI innovation while ensuring data sovereignty, which has been a critical element of its Indian datacentre development programme, aligned with the government’s revised Digital Personal Data Protection rules.

“AI is most valuable when it delivers measurable business outcomes at scale,” said Venkat Sitaram, senior director and country head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies. “The Dell AI Factory with Nvidiais enabling innovators like Zoho and its customers to keep pace with AI innovation such as agentic AI. These powerful AI tools are equipping enterprises for the future without compromising on performance, trust, compliance, or sovereignty over their data.” By leveraging the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, Zoho gains a high-performance, on-premises platform that expedites the development and deployment of advanced AI models, helping businesses streamline and automate complex workflows, uncover actionable insights, and innovate without compromising on trust or security.

New foundation for enterprise AI solutions The Dell AI Factory with Nvidiaplays a vital role in Zoho's enterprise AI solutions, fostering innovation and ensuring efficient deployment. It accelerates model development and deployment through Dell PowerEdge servers integrated with the Nvidiaaccelerated computing platform and AI software. This enables rapid prototyping, frequent experimentation, and efficient deployment of Zoho’s multimodal LLMs. These models are optimised for tasks such as data extraction, summarisation, and code generation, and are available in three sizes—1.3 billion parameters, 2.6 billion parameters, and 7 billion parameters—to suit varying levels of complexity and business needs. Zoho also delivers a suite of prebuilt AI agents designed for seamless enterprise integration. Powered by the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, the Zia Agent Marketplace enables customers to deploy agentic AI solutions, including tools to create custom AI agents. With access to more than 700 actions across Zoho’s products and based on real organisational roles, users, including businesses, ISVs, and developers, can innovate and accelerate adoption of agentic AI.

“Through our collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, we’ve built an AI infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and tailored to real-world enterprise needs,” said Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director, AI Research, Zoho Corporation. “From the Zia LLM to our Zia Agent marketplace, we’re delivering practical, context-aware AI that helps businesses achieve faster time-to-value while protecting customer data. The Dell AI Factory with Nvidiaaccelerated our AI model development with cutting-edge hardware and software, enabling faster time-to-value for us and our customers.” It also contributes to global scalability with localised privacy and data sovereignty. With Dell, Zoho ensures its AI solutions are privacy-first and aligned with sovereignty requirements. This collaboration strengthens India’s AI ambitions, supporting enterprise growth worldwide with an innovation-driven AI infrastructure.