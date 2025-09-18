Metropolis Healthcare acquires Kolhapur-based pathlab chain for ₹17 crore

Mumbai-headquartered diagnostics player Metropolis Healthcare on Thursday announced that it has acquired Kolhapur-based Ambika Pathology Laboratory for a total consideration of Rs 17 crore.

The consideration includes a deferred component of Rs 1.7 crore, which forms part of the total amount and will be paid in accordance with the terms agreed under the business transfer agreement (BTA).

The deal marks Metropolis’ fourth acquisition in the last ten months, in line with its string-of-pearls strategy, which focuses on building strong regional clusters and expanding access to advanced diagnostics across India.

The company added that the acquisition strengthens its leadership position in the Kolhapur region and is strategically aimed at establishing a mini reference laboratory to serve the surrounding four to five districts in the western Maharashtra belt.

“Ambika Pathology operates a central laboratory supported by 12 patient touchpoints and offers a comprehensive portfolio of tests, with nearly 75 per cent of its revenue derived from business-to-consumer (B2C) walk-in patients,” the company stated in a regulatory filing on the exchanges. The acquired company reported a turnover of Rs 7.96 crore for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Commenting on the acquisition, Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson at Metropolis, said that Maharashtra continues to be a key growth market for the company, contributing nearly 40 per cent of its total revenues. Metropolis added that the move is expected to enhance productivity and drive overall profitability across its network of laboratories operating in the region.