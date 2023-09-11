Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio launches fire safety and prevention campaign in Delhi NCR

Reliance Jio launches fire safety and prevention campaign in Delhi NCR

Reliance Jio has embarked on a fire safety and fire prevention campaign aimed at enhancing safety measures across its network sites throughout Delhi NCR

ANI General News
Reliance Jio aims to minimize the occurrence of fire incidents at its network sites, ultimately striving for a zero-incident record.| Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
This initiative, scheduled to run until September 30, underscores Jio's commitment to safety, with a primary focus on raising awareness about fire safety among its field teams and service provider partners.

The primary objective of this campaign is to foster a safety-conscious culture by imparting knowledge about fire safety and preventive measures.

By doing so, Reliance Jio aims to minimize the occurrence of fire incidents at its network sites, ultimately striving for a zero-incident record.

Educational outreach, safety drills and training, enhanced infrastructure, community engagement, collaboration with authorities and compliance with standards are the key points of the campaign.

A major focus will be on adherence to safety standards, including proper power connections and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

At the beginning of the campaign, Jio employees and service provider partners pledged their commitment to fire safety.

The campaign further includes the display of informative posters illustrating best safety practices and engaging contests to promote safety awareness and encourage the adoption of preventive measures.

Reliance Jio's Fire Safety and Fire Prevention Campaign exemplifies the company's proactive approach to safety, reflecting its responsibility towards ensuring the well-being of its employees, partners, and communities.

By fostering a safety-conscious environment, Jio strives to set new benchmarks in fire prevention and safety practices within the telecommunications industry.

Topics :Reliance JioDelhi-NCR

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

