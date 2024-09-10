Reliance partners with Israeli firm Delta Galil, to rival Page in innerwear

Reliance has partnered with Israeli apparel giant Delta Galil to form a 50:50 joint venture, aiming to disrupt India’s lingerie market. Delta Galil, known globally for its innerwear brands, will bring its international portfolio to India and collaborate with Reliance to design and manufacture lingerie products. This strategic alliance directly pits them against Page Industries, the market leader known for brands like Jockey and Speedo, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Delta Galil, established in 1975, is a global powerhouse holding licences for some of the world's most prestigious brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Columbia. Recently, the company expanded its partnerships by signing deals with Adidas and Polo Ralph Lauren.

“The joint venture will not only manufacture lingerie for Reliance’s existing brands but also introduce Delta’s own labels, such as 7 For All Mankind and Necessities, to the Indian market,” an insider familiar with the development said.



Delta Galil maintains three research and development centres, specialising in fabric innovation in Israel, performance socks in Oregon, and bras in China. The company’s strong intellectual property portfolio, which includes seven registered patents, 12 pending applications, and eight active technology trademarks, underscores its leadership in industry innovation.

This partnership will increase Reliance’s growing presence in the lingerie sector. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several lingerie brands, including Clovia, Zivame, and Amante, which collectively generated sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in FY24. Additionally, Reliance markets its own private label through Reliance Trends and maintains joint ventures with international brands Marks & Spencers and Hunkemoller International.

India’s innerwear market



According to Wazir Advisors, India’s innerwear market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a market size of Rs 61,091 crore in 2023. The sector is projected to grow to Rs 75,466 crore by 2025, with women’s inner and comfort wear comprising 60 per cent of the market, followed by men’s at 30 per cent and the remainder attributed to kids’ wear.

“In women, mid and premium segments are expected to grow faster owing to higher disposable incomes and a fervent desire for comfortable yet stylish innerwear. The evolving fashion consciousness and an increasing focus on comfort contribute to the men segment's rapid expansion,” Pakhi Saxena, retail and consumer product goods head at Wazir Advisors, was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

“The branded innerwear market distribution is marked by 5-6 leading brands, collectively commanding 50 per cent of the total branded market share,” Saxena said.