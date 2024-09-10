Tata Electronics, ASMPT sign pact for semiconductor equipment infra

Tata Electronics has signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore for establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions for its chip packaging units in Assam and Karnataka. ASMPT will collaborate with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and integrated system packaging. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In a significant step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions," Tata Electronics said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tata Electronics is setting up a chip assembly plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore which is expected to become operational next year. It also has a small chip assembly unit set-up in Karnataka.

"This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country," Tata Electronics Managing Director and CEO, Randhir Thakur said.

The partnership shall also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

"We are excited to partner with Tata Electronics to realize their vision of establishing a global electronics supply chain in India. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive significant progress in the semiconductor industry.

"This collaboration will not only propel technological innovation but also cultivate the talent required for sustained future growth," ASMPT, Group CEO, Robin Ng said.

Tata Electronics is setting up two major chip units comprising a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

"With an investment outlay of Rs 1,18,000 crore, Tata Electronics is set to generate nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs," the statement said.