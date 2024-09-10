Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics, ASMPT sign pact for semiconductor equipment infra

Tata Electronics, ASMPT sign pact for semiconductor equipment infra

Tata Electronics has signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore for establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions for its chip packaging units in Assam and Karnataka.

Chip, semiconductor
The partnership shall also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Electronics has signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore for establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions for its chip packaging units in Assam and Karnataka.

ASMPT will collaborate with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and integrated system packaging.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In a significant step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions," Tata Electronics said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tata Electronics is setting up a chip assembly plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore which is expected to become operational next year. It also has a small chip assembly unit set-up in Karnataka.

"This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country," Tata Electronics Managing Director and CEO, Randhir Thakur said.

The partnership shall also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

More From This Section

JSW Neo Energy bags 600 MW wind-solar hybrid project from MSEDCL

Carrefour set to enter India through partnership with Apparel Group

HUL's ice-cream business sparks sale buzz, big players ready to scoop in

Adani seeks Md Yunus' assistance in getting $800 mn in payments cleared

Kenyan court suspends govt plan to allow Adani to operate main airport

"We are excited to partner with Tata Electronics to realize their vision of establishing a global electronics supply chain in India. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive significant progress in the semiconductor industry.

"This collaboration will not only propel technological innovation but also cultivate the talent required for sustained future growth," ASMPT, Group CEO, Robin Ng said.

Tata Electronics is setting up two major chip units comprising a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

"With an investment outlay of Rs 1,18,000 crore, Tata Electronics is set to generate nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs," the statement said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India prepares new semiconductor incentives as US partnership takes shape

Tata Electronics signs MoU with Tokyo Electron to buy semicon equipment

Aspiring for 10 semiconductor manufacturing plants in 10 yrs: ISM CEO

US partners with India Semiconductor Mission to expand global ecosystem

Tower-Adani Group fab proposal at appraisal stage under ISM: Meity

Topics :semiconductorsemiconductor industrySingapore

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News