Home / Companies / Results / Reliance Power Q3 results: Net loss rises to Rs 1,136.7 cr on high expenses

Reliance Power Q3 results: Net loss rises to Rs 1,136.7 cr on high expenses

It had posted a net loss of Rs 291.54 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

The company's expenses surged to Rs 3,179.08 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,126.33 crore a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reliance Power Ltd on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,136.75 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, due to increased expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 291.54 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income increased marginally to Rs 2,001.54 crore in the reporting quarter compared to Rs 1,936.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses surged to Rs 3,179.08 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,126.33 crore a year ago.

Reliance Power is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

Also Read

Earnings from O2C division may remain volatile for Reliance Industries

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

State Bank of India Q3 result: Net profit declines 35% on pension provision

State Bank of India Q3 result: Net profit declines 35%, misses forecast

Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners' Q3 net profits at Rs 116.19 cr

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax jumps 52% to Rs 443 cr

UPL Q3 results: Company posts consolidated net loss at Rs 1,217 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance IndustriesQ3 resultsPower Sectorcorporate earnings

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story