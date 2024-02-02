Home / Companies / Results / Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax jumps 52% to Rs 443 cr

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax jumps 52% to Rs 443 cr

Its revenue increased by 10 per cent to Rs 2,732 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,491 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.51 per cent up at Rs 2,524.70 apiece on the BSE
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 443 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its revenue increased by 10 per cent to Rs 2,732 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,491 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company said its domestic business revenues increased 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,415 crore in the October -December quarter this year.

Brazil's business grew by 26 per cent to Rs 312 crore, while the US business expanded by 6 per cent to Rs 274 crore in the third quarter.

German revenues for the October-December period witnessed a 12 per cent growth to Rs 270 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.51 per cent up at Rs 2,524.70 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Q2 results: Profit after tax up 24% to Rs 386 crore

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Torrent Power surges 13% on signing Rs 47,350 cr-projects with Gujarat govt

UPL Q3 results: Company posts consolidated net loss at Rs 1,217 crore

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 results: PAT down 24% due to Chennai floods

Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit surges 62% to Rs 1,870 crore

Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics major turns profitable with Rs 11.7 cr PAT

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 137% to Rs 7,025, revenue up 25%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Torrent Pharmaceuticalspharma sctorsBSEQ3 results

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story