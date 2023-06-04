Reliance Retail, 6 others submit EoIs for Future Supply Chain Solutions

Reliance Retail Ventures, India's largest retail company, and six other companies have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for bankrupt Future Supply Chain Solutions -- the logistics and warehousing management arm of the Future group.

One City Infrastructure Private, Globe Ecologistics Private, Shanti G D Ispat & Power Private, Camions Logistics Solutions Private, Tatkal Loan India Private and Sugna Metals have also submitted their EoIs for the company. These companies will be asked to make firm financial offers for the company once their EoI is approved by the resolution professional and the lenders.

The Future group's warehousing and logistics requirements are managed by Future Supply Chain Solutions and were once considered critical to the operations of the group. At its peak, the company's inventory management tools allow the group entities to monitor, manage and control the inventory levels.

The major group entities such as Future Retail and Future Lifestyle have warehouses at various locations in each zone which feeds the regional warehouse which, in turn, used to provide services to the stores across all the locations before the Future group companies went bankrupt.

Reliance Retail Ventures had made an offer to take over the entire Future group businesses in August 2020 for Rs 24,713 crore. The transaction, however, collapsed after American retail giant Amazon initiated litigation against the transaction. Later, lenders moved to bankruptcy court against all Future Group companies.



A Reliance spokesperson declined to comment. Reliance Retail had also expressed its interest to acquire Future Retail, the group's flagship company, but later withdrew from making any offer.

In December 2019, Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania)— a subsidiary of Nippon Express, Japan acquired 22 per cent stake in FSC through a mix of primary and secondary issuance. Through this partnership, Nippon Express and FSC planned to exploit synergies given their complementary skill sets and services offering and gain a deeper foothold in the large and growing Indian logistics sector. The investment would have given Nippon Express and FSC to expand and explore logistics requirements across sectors in the Indian market. The deal would also help the Indian company to access Nippon Express' Japanese mo MNC clients for exploring new business opportunities in India, especially for third-party and express logistics operations.

But within a few months, the Covid pandemic hit the world with almost all stores shutting down across India. The shutting down of stores and litigation led to a loss of cash flows for all Future group companies and started defaulting on bank loans.

In the case of Future Retail, the two large conglomerates Reliance Retail and a joint venture of Adani Group exited the race thus dimming the prospects of any high recovery.

The highest bid for Future Retail was made by Space Mantra. The other five companies which have placed their bid include Pinnacle Air, Palgun Tech LLC, Lehar Solutions, Goodwill Furniture and Sarvabhishta e-waste management.

The Future group companies owe close to Rs 19,000 crore.

The lenders were in talks with National ARC to sell the loans but no announcement has been made so far.

The Race is on

* One City Infrastructure Private Globe * Reliance Retail Ventures

* Shanti G D Ispat & Power * Ecologistics Private

* Tatkal Loan India * Camions Logistics Solutions

* Sugna Metals