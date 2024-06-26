Reliance Retail begins pilot runs for quick grocery delivery in Mumbai

Reliance Retail has begun piloting an immediate delivery service for groceries and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in select areas of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, aiming to fulfill orders within an hour, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This initiative is part of the JioMart platform, the country's largest grocer and retailer by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group.

JioMart hyperlocal delivery integration The fast-delivery service is integrated into the JioMart mobile application under the ‘hyperlocal delivery’ option. As more stores are linked into the system, Reliance aims to reduce delivery times to 30-45 minutes. Currently, the shortest delivery time for daily necessities ordered online from Reliance is about 12 hours, with some orders taking up to three days.

Quick commerce delivery space in India

Reliance’s quick delivery move comes as it competes with companies like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Tata-owned BigBasket’s BB Now, which deliver most orders within 10 minutes.

However, Reliance does not plan to enter the 10-15-20 minute delivery format due to the need for higher penetration of dark stores and a large delivery fleet. Instead, it will fulfill orders from its extensive network of over 3,500 stores and warehouses.

JioMart expansion plans

JioMart is expected to narrow its delivery time to 30 minutes, starting with the top eight metros and scaling up to the top 20-30 cities, as earlier reported by Business Standard. This is phase one of its quick delivery strategy, which will eventually expand to the rest of the country. Reliance Retail is hiring more delivery associates and partnering with a third-party EV bike logistics player to ramp up deliveries. Its logistics company, Grab, will ensure deliveries reach customers within half an hour.

Reliance Retail reported steady performance in the January-March quarter (Q4FY24), with the expansion of its seller base up 94 per cent year-on-year and live selection up 32 per cent year-on-year. The company closed FY24 with 188,361 stores across formats and categories, with footfalls reaching 1,063 million.

The group’s gross revenue for the entire FY24 exceeded Rs 3 trillion, marking a growth rate of 17.8 per cent over the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 23,040 crore, up by 28.5 per cent year-on-year.

Reliance Retail emphasised that investments in supply chain infrastructure and omni-channel capabilities remain a priority as it deepens its presence in Tier-II towns and beyond.