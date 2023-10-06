Reliance Retail's JioMart ropes in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

Reliance Retail's JioMart has roped in Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will be seen in a 45-second promotional film.

In a statement, the company said, "In addition, JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023. The JioUtsav campaign emphasizes the inference that Dhoni has given the nation several occasions to celebrate but has missed being a part of them. So, with renewed vigor, he is determined to celebrate all moments of happiness, festivities and special occasions with his loved ones."

"We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart. Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, 'shopping' is an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60 per cent of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to the fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail," said Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer of JioMart, in a release issued on Friday.

JioMart currently works with over 1000 artisans, selling 150,000 unique products.

On the occassion, Dhoni said, "I strongly identify and echo with the values that JioMart stands for, being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India. India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart's JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians."

The films are conceptualised to highlight the cross-category expertise of JioMart, the celebration of the festive spirit and the great shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.

Last year, JioMart adopted a horizontal, cross-category approach offering products across segments. JioMart has onboarded Reliance-owned brands including Urban Ladder, Reliance Trends, Reliance Jewels, Hamleys among others further augment the selection on the platform.