MOIL's manganese ore output grows 45% in April-September; sales up 48%

State-owned manganese ore producer MOIL on Friday said it has recorded a 45 per cent rise in its production at 8.15 lakh tonnes (LT) during April-September 2023.

It had produced 5.63 LT manganese ore during the corresponding six-month period of the previous year, the miner said in a statement.

The production in September 2023 rose 48 per cent to 1.35 LT from 0.91 LT in the same month last year.

The company's sales in April-September 2023 also rose to 7.57 LT, registering a year-on-year growth of 54 per cent over 4.89 LT sales recorded in the same period of 2022.

Sales in September 2023 stood at 1.56 LT, up 60 per cent from 0.97 LT in September 2022.

The production of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) during April-September 2023 rose 26.28 per cent to 692 tonnes over 548 tonnes in April-September 2022.

"The exploratory core drilling increased over three times to 34,684 metres from 11,514.90 metres in April-September 2022," the company said.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, fulfils about 46 per cent of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country. At present, the average annual production is around 1.3 million tonnes.