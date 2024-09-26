Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Reliance Retail plans to sell H&M products online through AJIO platform

Reliance Retail plans to sell H&M products online through AJIO platform

Both companies, in a joint statement on Thursday, entered into a partnership to launch H&M's line of products on the AJIO platform

Reliance Retail
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Retail's fashion e-tailer AJIO will now feature Swedish fast fashion major H&M's products on its platform.

Both companies, in a joint statement on Thursday, entered into a partnership to launch H&M's line of products on the AJIO platform.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence, complementing its existing omni-channel offering by making affordable, high-quality fashion accessible through AJIO, which adds another top international brand to its robust brand portfolio," the statement said.

Earlier, H&M has an exclusive partnership with online rival fashion e-tailer Myntra.

H&M will launch its collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home decor. This will make H&M, which is known for its high-quality fashion, more accessible, it added.

AJIO CEO Vineeth Nair said: "Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on AJIO not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers but also symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends".

More From This Section

Beetel Teletech to distribute US-based Cambium Networks' solutions in India

Premium

Refurbished smartphone sellers record strong growth for premium devices

BSES launches 'Tatkal' scheme for same-day temporary power connections

No plans to list diagnostic arm Agilus Diagnostics: IHH Healthcare

Torrent Pharmaceuticals refutes claim of Shelcal 500 failing CDSCO test

Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India, said: "By harnessing AJIO's robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation. As a brand, our endeavour is to constantly explore avenues for expansion and innovation, and hence, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the fashion experience for our customers".

H&M's A/W 2024 collection will also be featured on AJIO, showcasing a blend of seasonal transitions and exquisite design.

This collection embraces the essence of autumn and winter with a palette of rich, sophisticated tones and detailing. From luxurious knits and tailored suits to statement leather and accessories, the collection blends modernity with vintage opulence, offering versatile wardrobe staples at accessible price points.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance expands trading area by 50% for non-food & general merchandise

Reliance Retail to transfer FMCG brands to RCPL, plans for major expansion

Reliance Retail, Delta Galil launch JV to drive apparel innovation in India

Reliance Retail eyes 2x rise in biz, luxe jewellery foray: Isha Ambani

IPO-bound Reliance Retail grants ESOPs worth Rs 351 crore to top employees

Topics :Reliance RetailRetail Industry

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News