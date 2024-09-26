Reliance Retail's fashion e-tailer AJIO will now feature Swedish fast fashion major H&M's products on its platform. Both companies, in a joint statement on Thursday, entered into a partnership to launch H&M's line of products on the AJIO platform. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence, complementing its existing omni-channel offering by making affordable, high-quality fashion accessible through AJIO, which adds another top international brand to its robust brand portfolio," the statement said. Earlier, H&M has an exclusive partnership with online rival fashion e-tailer Myntra. H&M will launch its collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home decor. This will make H&M, which is known for its high-quality fashion, more accessible, it added.

AJIO CEO Vineeth Nair said: "Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on AJIO not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers but also symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends".

Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India, said: "By harnessing AJIO's robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation. As a brand, our endeavour is to constantly explore avenues for expansion and innovation, and hence, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the fashion experience for our customers".

H&M's A/W 2024 collection will also be featured on AJIO, showcasing a blend of seasonal transitions and exquisite design.

This collection embraces the essence of autumn and winter with a palette of rich, sophisticated tones and detailing. From luxurious knits and tailored suits to statement leather and accessories, the collection blends modernity with vintage opulence, offering versatile wardrobe staples at accessible price points.