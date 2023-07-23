Home / Companies / News / Remote working preferred by employees, helps cos attract talent: Experts

Remote working preferred by employees, helps cos attract talent: Experts

As remote working and flexible work arrangements take precedence over salary for a large number of jobseekers, experts see this as an opportunity to attract and retain talent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As remote working and flexible work arrangements take precedence over salary for a large number of jobseekers, experts see this as an opportunity to attract and retain talent.

According to a survey titled 'The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out', two thirds of respondents prioritise hybrid or remote working engagements.

Also, 71 per cent of these respondents feel the freedom to work from home, setting flexible hours and taking breaks as needed were important factors in their job search.

The survey based on responses collected from 1,810 individuals, including 561 employers and 1,249 jobseekers, was carried out by jobsite Indeed India.

While 63 per cent of the jobseeker respondents registered their preference for hybrid working or a mix between working from home and office, 51 per cent of companies also reflected offering such flexibility in their operations.

Annanya Sarthak, co-founder and CEO of Awign -- a job search application for gig workers -- said: "Today's jobseekers are valuing work arrangements that provide flexibility, autonomy, and improved work-life balance. They desire greater control over their projects, schedules, and work location, aligning with their personal aspirations."

According to Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech, companies can use this need of flexibility as a magnet for talent, and enhance their relationship with employees.

He also said that advanced HR technologies allow most roles to be performed from anywhere without compromising on productivity. "Any hurdles in offering flexibility should be seen (by companies) as a cue to enhance their HR technology, opening doors to a balanced and thriving professional landscape," he added.

Jayita Roy, VP HR at recruitment firm Adecco India, said that her organisation has a hybrid work policy, as it benefits employee productivity and satisfaction.

Companies can embrace these new working arrangements through policies and tools for remote working, she said, adding, "such policies should include communication guidelines, flexible work hours, secure technology tools, and robust data security measures".

Hybrid working enhances company culture and acts as a "fantastic talent attraction and retention tool", Roy opined.

Also Read

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

Remote work to wipe out $800 billion from office values, says McKinsey

Indian mkt growing well, overseas plans to be in place FY25: boAt's Gupta

Adani's $1.1 bn copper project in Gujarat to start operations from Mar 2024

'No special policy for Tesla, can seek incentives under existing schemes'

Lexus set to foray into used car biz; roll out first EV in India by 2025

Kia India eyes 10% sales growth this calendar yr as chip supplies improve

Topics :Work from homejob market

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story