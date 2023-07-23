Home / Companies / News / Kia India eyes 10% sales growth this calendar yr as chip supplies improve

Kia India eyes 10% sales growth this calendar yr as chip supplies improve

The South Korean carmaker, which sells models like Carens, Sonet and Seltos in the Indian market, sold a total of 340,000 units in the domestic and export markets last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"So last year our domestic sales were about 254,000 units while exports stood at around 80,000 units. So we did about 334,000 units overall. So this year we are looking at about 8-10 per cent growth," Kia India National Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep S Brar told PTI in an interaction

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Automaker Kia India expects its sales to grow by 8-10 per cent this year as compared with 2022 on the back of improved chip supplies and introduction of the updated Seltos in the market, according to a senior company official.

The South Korean carmaker, which sells models like Carens, Sonet and Seltos in the Indian market, sold a total of 340,000 units in the domestic and export markets last year.

"So last year our domestic sales were about 254,000 units while exports stood at around 80,000 units. So we did about 334,000 units overall. So this year we are looking at about 8-10 per cent growth," Kia India National Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep S Brar told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the company has outpaced the overall passenger industry growth in the first half of the year and expects to do the same in the second half as well.

"For the first six months industry has grown at 10 per cent. We have grown at 12 per cent. So like every other year we have outpaced the industry," Brar said.

He expressed hope that the overall industry volumes are expected to stay in the vicinity of 4 million units this year.

"The second half is not going to be such a high growth period for the industry..," Brar said, adding that the high base of last year is going to be a restricting factor.

Last year, the industry volumes were around 1.8 million units in the first six months, it is around 2 million units this year in the January-June period, he noted.

Elaborating further, he stated that in the second half, industry volume stood at about 1.95 million units.

"So that means from 1.95 million units to 2 million units would be a very marginal growth.. Similarly for us also the base is high but for example, if it is at 12 per cent in the first half, we would still like to grow at 8 to 10 per cent so that we can keep that pace of 4-5 per cent higher than the industry," Brar said.

The automaker is targeting about 10 per cent growth over last year and new Seltos will surely help the company to get closer to that, he added.

On semiconductor supplies, he noted that the situation is much better now as compared to the last year.

"It's not to the same extent it was last year. We have about 5-10 per cent mismatches so to say but largely it is sorted out. So not so much of a problem now," Brar said.

With improved supply, Kia is looking to produce around 360,000-370,000 units this year to cater to both domestic and export demand, he said.

On the company's plans regarding the upcoming festive season, Brar said that besides Seltos introduction, the company is looking to roll out certain new trims of Carens and Sonet.

On exports, he noted that the company is exploring new markets in the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America.

The company currently exports to around 100 countries with Mexico remaining its number one overseas market in terms of volumes.

Also Read

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia India expects 40% of sales to accrue from iMT trims amid rising demand

Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh

Kia plans to launch 3 new models, including 2 EVs in India by 2025: Par

Manufacturers of scientific instruments in Ambala hit by recent floods

Local assembly of EVs in India just a matter of time: BMW official

SJVN bags procurement contract for 1,200 MW solar power from Punjab

Adani Wilmar files complaint against sale of counterfeit Fortune products

Adani to sell 90% stake in fin services to Bain Capital for Rs 1,440 cr

Topics :Kiaautomobile industryCarmakerscarmakers in India

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story