Home / Companies / News / ReNew inks initial pact with Societe Generale for $1 billion debt financing

ReNew inks initial pact with Societe Generale for $1 billion debt financing

ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of 15.6 GW on a gross basis as of May 9, 2024

renewable solar wind energy
Both parties will leverage their respective expertise to strengthen the collaboration on utility-scale energy projects including solar, wind, complex renewables, green hydrogen, energy storage and solar modules manufacturing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy firm ReNew on Wednesday announced that it has signed an initial pact with European bank Societe Generale for up to USD 1 billion financing as debt and advisory solutions over the next three years.

ReNew has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Societe Generale, to support the financing and development of the company's various strategic energy transition projects both in India and globally, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both parties will leverage their respective expertise to strengthen the collaboration on utility-scale energy projects including solar, wind, complex renewables, green hydrogen, energy storage and solar modules manufacturing.

ReNew Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Sumant Sinh said, "This MoU represents a key milestone towards our ambitions in India and worldwide. Societe Generale is a trusted partner for accelerated deployment of renewable energy projects, and this collaboration will contribute towards India's net zero goals."

ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of 15.6 GW on a gross basis as of May 9, 2024.

In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, it provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, and value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change.

Also Read

Societe Generale sells Zee Entertainment's shares worth Rs 216 cr

ReNew constructs 1.94 GW of renewable energy assets, hits 10 GW in capacity

Consumer price inflation likely slipped in April, food inflation sticky

Albula Investment Fund sells Swan Energy's shares worth Rs 157 crore

D B Realty raises Rs 920 crore by selling shares to institutional investors

After Wipro, Infosys orders 400,000 litres treated waste water from BWSSB

GOVO clocks Rs 100 cr revenue in FY24, targets Rs 1,000 cr by FY28: CEO

Amazon Web Services launches GenAI service Bedrock in APAC Mumbai region

GSK's Shingrix vaccine can prevent Shingles for over a decade: Study

Air India Express cancels some flights due to rostering system issues

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Societe Generalerenewable energyenergy sector

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story