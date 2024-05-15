GSK's Shingrix vaccine can prevent Shingles for over a decade: Study

A new study has shown that GSK's shingles vaccine, Shingrix, remains effective in preventing shingles for over a decade in adults aged 50 and over.

The findings, presented at a recent medical conference, come from a long-term follow-up trial that tracked participants for up to 11 years after vaccination. Last year, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals launched Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) in India, for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) and post-herpetic neuralgia in adults aged 50 years and above.

Shingles is a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. Up to one in three people will develop shingles in their lifetime, and the risk increases with age.

The Shingrix vaccine is a two-dose regimen that has been shown to be effective in preventing shingles and its complications, including post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), a long-lasting nerve pain that can occur after shingles.

The new study, called ZOSTER-049, involved over 7,000 participants from 18 countries. The results showed that the vaccine's efficacy remained high throughout the 11-year follow-up period, with an overall efficacy of 79.7 per cent in adults aged 50 and over from six to 11 years after vaccination.

Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president of Medical Affairs at GSK India, commented, "These findings, demonstrating efficacy and protection against shingles over an extensive 11-year period, provide reassurance for both doctors and patients. Given that ageing adults are at a higher risk of complications from shingles, we hope that these findings instil confidence in policymakers to include shingles vaccination in public immunisation plans for adults."

The study also found that the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated, with no new safety concerns identified during the follow-up period. The most common side effects reported were pain at the injection site, muscle aches, fatigue, and headache. These side effects were generally mild to moderate and short-lived.

The researchers are continuing to evaluate the long-term data on the Shingrix vaccine and will conduct further studies to assess the need for revaccination in the future.