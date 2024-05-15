Amazon Web Services launches GenAI service Bedrock in APAC Mumbai region

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, has announced the general availability of Amazon Bedrock, its fully-managed generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) service, in its Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region. It was globally launched through select regions in 2023.

The general availability of Amazon Bedrock in the Mumbai region will support customers across the country, including public sector organisations and companies in regulated industries, to innovate with GenAI and to have further choices on where they can run and store GenAI applications.

“Deploying GenAI workloads closer to end-users will also help customers with low latency needs. Low latency is especially important for GenAI applications in delivering faster processing and response times, which are essential for artificial intelligence tasks like on-the-fly content generation, interactive user experiences, and real-time conversational insights,” the company said.

“AWS is committed to helping customers accelerate their generative artificial intelligence journey from experimentation to production in an efficient and secure way. Our customers value choice; some prefer to build from scratch, while others prefer models tailored for specific use cases. We want to provide organisations in India with the performant, cost-effective infrastructure they need to build with generative AI,” said Shalini Kapoor, chief technologist–APJ Public Sector and director–AWS India and South Asia.





Organisations across India are using GenAI for a wide variety of use cases, including driving productivity gains, creating innovative user experiences, and reimagining work.

Additionally, AWS said it provides customers with the tools, resources, and training they need to advance responsible and secure innovation in GenAI. Customers can access the latest generation of models, including Amazon Titan, Cohere, Anthropic, Meta, and Mistral.

“We are excited about helping customers accelerate GenAI innovation across all industries with Amazon Bedrock. Take the financial services industry, for example, trading firms could supercharge their trading algorithms with GenAI to continually optimise trading strategies based on real-time portfolio performance and evolving market conditions. Or in the healthcare industry, hospitals could use virtual care assistants to alleviate resource constraints by using conversational language capabilities to assist with patient queries,” said V.G. Sundar Ram, head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia.

Across India, AWS is making investments in partner support programmes, startup accelerators, and large language model (LLM) development programmes designed to make it even easier for local organisations to build specialised GenAI applications. This includes initiatives such as the AWS ML Elevate programme, aimed at helping startups build GenAI applications for scale.

“One of the biggest advantages of making Bedrock available in the Mumbai region is the low latency, particularly in the case of startups where there is a constant exchange of information, like in the case of a chat interface or video generation platforms,” said Kumara Raghavan, head of startups, AWS India and South Asia.

AWS has trained 5.5 million people across India in cloud skills since 2017. To further increase its training initiatives, in November 2023, Amazon launched the AI Ready initiative that complements AWS’s commitment to providing free cloud computing skills training to 29 million individuals globally by 2025. Through AI Ready, AWS now offers a suite of free artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence training courses, aligned to both technical and non-technical roles, so that anyone can acquire artificial intelligence skills.

In 2023, AWS said it will invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 into local cloud infrastructure. This brings AWS’s total investment in India to $16.4 billion by 2030. This investment is expected to contribute $23.3 billion to India’s gross domestic product by 2030 and support approximately 131,700 full-time jobs annually at local businesses.