Home / Companies / News / ReNew to invest ₹82,000 cr in entire renewable energy spectrum in Andhra

ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development, green hydrogen and molecules

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
ReNew will invest ₹82,000 crore spanning the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said decarbonisation solutions company ReNew will invest Rs 82,000 crore spanning the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain.

The IT Minister noted that ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development, green hydrogen and molecules.

"In an investment spanning Rs 82,000 crores, Renew will be investing in the high technology areas of solar ingot, wafer manufacturing, down to project development and onwards to green hydrogen and molecules," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

"After five years out of Andhra Pradesh, it is my proud privilege to announce that Renew is placing an all-in investment on the entire renewable energy value chain," he said.

On May 16, Lokesh laid the foundation for a Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district. It encompassed a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS (battery energy storage system) at Bethapalli village in Gooty mandal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :renewable energyAndhra PradeshIndia's renewable energy

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

