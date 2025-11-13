ReNew to invest ₹82,000 cr in entire renewable energy spectrum in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said decarbonisation solutions company ReNew will invest Rs 82,000 crore spanning the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain.

The IT Minister noted that ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development, green hydrogen and molecules.

"In an investment spanning Rs 82,000 crores, Renew will be investing in the high technology areas of solar ingot, wafer manufacturing, down to project development and onwards to green hydrogen and molecules," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

"After five years out of Andhra Pradesh, it is my proud privilege to announce that Renew is placing an all-in investment on the entire renewable energy value chain," he said.