Home / Companies / News / Mahindra, Manulife to set up 50:50 JV for life insurance in India

Mahindra, Manulife to set up 50:50 JV for life insurance in India

The JV aims to offer long-term savings and protection solutions tailored to the diverse and growing needs of India's population, in line with India's 'insurance for all' vision by 2047

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance
This JV will expand on the collaboration between the two companies, following the successful launch of Mahindra Manulife Investment Management in 2020.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Manulife on Thursday agreed to establish a 50:50 life insurance joint venture (JV), the companies said in a joint statement. The new venture, subject to regulatory approval, will likely strengthen M&M and Manulife’s existing footprint in the country, underscoring their commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of customers in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.
 
In a statement, the companies said they aim to be the best life insurance company for rural and semi-urban India and serve urban customers through leadership in protection solutions.
 
Commenting on the partnership, Mahindra Group's CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah said, “Manulife is the best natural partner for us given their global capabilities in insurance products, underwriting, and reinsurance. With a focus on leveraging technology, the JV will build an efficient, customer-centric insurer in India. We are confident that this joint venture offers a very compelling opportunity to create meaningful value for our shareholders.” 
 
Meanwhile, Manulife President and CEO Phil Witherington said, “This partnership will further strengthen our diverse portfolio and position us for tremendous growth in a mega economy of the future.”
 
"The total capital commitment from each shareholder is up to ?3,600 crore. We expect each shareholder to invest ?1,250 crore in the first five years," the companies said.

Expanding collaboration

The JV aims to offer long-term savings and protection solutions tailored to the diverse and growing needs of India’s population, in line with India’s “insurance for all” vision by 2047.
 
Upon receiving regulatory approval, this JV will expand on the collaboration between the two companies, following the successful launch of Mahindra Manulife Investment Management in 2020.

Life insurance market in India

India’s life insurance market is expanding. It is now worth over $20 billion and has been increasing by about 12 per cent every year for the past five years. Despite this, insurance penetration remains low, offering significant room for growth.
 
With a rising middle class, an expanding economy, and favourable regulatory reforms, India is projected to become the fourth-largest life insurance market globally in the coming years.

GST reforms for the insurance sector

In a major reform for the sector, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in September 2025 exempted life and health insurance premiums from GST, effective from September 22.
 
The move makes term plans, unit-linked insurance policies (ULIPs), and health covers 18 per cent cheaper, improving affordability and widening access to financial protection for millions of Indians.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Noel Tata secures son Neville's entry to one board, blocked on another

NTPC to foray into coal gasification with 5-10 MT annual production goal

CAMS launches AI tool to help mutual funds analyse regulations in real time

Tata Motors' CV arm lists on BSE, seeks clean mobility, tech-led growth

Nazara Technologies reports ₹29.35 crore Q2 loss on Moonshine write-down

Topics :Mahindra & Mahindrajoint ventures in Indiainsurance plansInsurance industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story