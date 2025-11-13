Home / Companies / News / Mahindra, Manulife launch 50:50 life insurance JV with ₹3,600-cr plan

Mahindra, Manulife launch 50:50 life insurance JV with ₹3,600-cr plan

Mahindra & Mahindra and Manulife have partnered to form a 50:50 life insurance joint venture, aiming to tap India's fast-growing insurance market with a combined capital commitment of up to ₹7,200 cr

Representative Picture: The new venture, which is subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen the existing footprint of both companies.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Canada-based Manulife have entered into an agreement to establish a 50:50 life insurance joint venture in India. The total capital commitment from each shareholder is up to ₹3,600 crore ($400 million), with each expected to invest ₹1,250 crore ($140 million) in the first five years.
 
The new venture, which is subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen the existing footprint of both companies in the country and underscores their commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of customers in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement.
 
The aim is to become the best life insurance company for rural and semi-urban India, while also serving urban customers through leadership tailored to diverse and growing needs with long-term savings and solutions, the statement added.
 
Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “Manulife is the best natural partner for us given their global capabilities in insurance products, underwriting, and reinsurance. With a focus on leveraging technology, the JV will build an efficient, customer-centric insurer in India. We are confident that this joint venture offers a very compelling opportunity to create meaningful value for our shareholders.”
 

Why is India’s life insurance market attracting global players?

 
The life insurance market has surpassed $20 billion in new business premiums, growing at a 12 per cent CAGR over the past five years. However, a high protection gap and low insurance penetration continue to provide significant long-term growth potential.
 
These tailwinds position India to become the world’s fastest-growing life insurance market over the next decade, on track to become the fourth largest globally. This growth is supported by robust GDP expansion, a rising middle class, and a favourable regulatory environment, the statement said. There are currently 27 life insurance companies operating in India.
 

What does the partnership mean for Manulife’s India strategy?

 
Phil Witherington, President and CEO, Manulife, said, “Today marks an important milestone as we seek to enter one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance markets – India. This will further strengthen our diverse portfolio and position us for tremendous growth in a mega economy of the future. We have a trusted partner in Mahindra Group, with whom we already have a successful asset management collaboration, and we see tremendous opportunity to build on our efforts by leveraging their deep distribution network alongside our industry-leading agency distribution and insurance expertise.”

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

