Revlon to double business in next 2 yrs in India, to open 300 more outlets

Beauty and cosmetics brand Revlon, which operates in India through its local partner Modi-Mundipharma Beauty Products, is looking to double its business to Rs 400 crore in the current fiscal and has plans to ramp up its offline network by adding more stores, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company has plans to increase the number of outlets to 600 from the existing 300 and also quadruple its presence from 1,000 departmental stores to 4,000 stores, said Revlon Executive Director and Head of Revlon Indian Subcontinent Meghna Modi.

Besides, it is considering introducing perfume under the brand Revlon as part of the expansion of its product portfolio for the Indian market, where beauty and cosmetics are projected to have substantial growth led by the millennial generation.

Like other beauty brands, Revlon was also a hit during COVID-19, but like others, it has come back with a "bang" and is having a "Diwali blockbuster" in sales this festive season.

When asked about expansion Meghna Modi told PTI: "We have around 300 outlets and planning to go around 600 outlets and increase presence in 1,000 department stores to 4,000 department stores."



Regarding the timeline for this, Modi said, "It will be in the next 2-3 years. We will also double our business next year."



For the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, Revlon's turnover was around Rs 200 crore.

Presently, Revlon's 25 per cent of sales in India is coming from online and the rest sales is from offline channels like its stores and departmental stores operated by leading retailers.

The company is also beefing up its presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, said Modi who came back to lead the Revlon business a few weeks ago after 20 years.

Revlon competes in the luxury segment with brands as global brands like MAC Cosmetics, and Estee Lauder. It also competes with brands such as Lakme, L'Oreal's Maybelline and dozens of new-age online or D2C rivals such as Nykaa, Sugar, MyGlamm etc.

According to a joint report by Redseer Strategy Consultant and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India & Southeast Asia), the Indian beauty and personal care market is estimated to grow to USD 30 billion by 2027, accounting for 5 per cent of the global market.

The Indian Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) market -- estimated to be around USD 19 billion in 2022 -- has very low per capita spend in the category but as the country prospers, the growth headroom will materialise strongly, the report said



Amid increased competition in the beauty and cosmetic segment, Revlon is betting on its product's quality.

"Whenever we do a study, consumers love our products," she said, adding, "Our promise is long way and long care."



Besides, Revlon is also targeting aspirational consumers from tier II cities with its affordable entry price points starting from Rs 399 onwards, competing with Loreal's Maybelline and HUL's Lakme.

However, Modi also added there is a need for improvement in visibility and merchandising in tier II cities.

Modi-Mundipharma Beauty Products, formerly known as Modi-Revlon, part of Umesh Modi Group, introduced Revlon in India in 1995. It sells colour cosmetics, fragrances, and hair care products.