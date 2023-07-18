RIL logs new all-time high; oil-to-telecom giant valued at Rs 19.1 trillion

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday made fresh lifetime highs, surpassing their previous peak achieved nearly 15 months ago. Shares of the oil-to-telecom giant rose nearly 1 per cent to end at Rs 2,822 on the BSE, valuing the Mukesh Ambani-led firm at Rs 19.1 trillion and cemented its place as the country’s most valuable company. RIL’s previous all-time high of Rs 2,820 was registered on April 28, 2022. From a low of Rs 2,201 in 2023, RIL’s stock has gained more than 28 per cent.



The gains come ahead of a demerger with its financial services arm Jio Financial Services (JioFin). RIL has fixed July 20 as the ex-date for the demerger. Those holding one share of RIL will get one share of JioFin, which will soon list separately. Exchanges will conduct a special price discovery session to arrive at JioFin's fair price. Market players said the financial services firm to be chaired by veteran banker K V Kamath could be valued at between Rs 160 and Rs 300 per share. JioFin will also be added to the Nifty 50 and various other indices for at least three days from the date of its listing. The move, a global practice, is to help exchange traded funds (ETFs) and index funds navigate the demerger process.