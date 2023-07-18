Home / Companies / News / Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% in second quarter as deal doldrums persist

Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% in second quarter as deal doldrums persist

Global M&A activity fell 36% in the second quarter versus a year earlier, according to Dealogic. Still, its climb from the first quarter has sparked hopes of a nascent recovery

Reuters
Morgan Stanley (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Morgan Stanley's profit slipped 18% in the second quarter as Wall Street's deal-making drought stunted revenue from investment banking.
 
Profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.05 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, the bank said on Tuesday. That is down from $2.39 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share, a year earlier.
 
Revenue from investment banking stood at $1.16 billion, in line with last year.
 
Global M&A activity fell 36% in the second quarter versus a year earlier, according to Dealogic. Still, its climb from the first quarter has sparked hopes of a nascent recovery.
 
Shares of the investment bank were up 1.4% in premarket trading.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

