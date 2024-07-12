Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / RIL Q1FY25 preview: Sequential dip, modest growth seen in Ebitda

RIL Q1FY25 preview: Sequential dip, modest growth seen in Ebitda

RIL's telecom division, Reliance Jio, took a tariff hike, effective this month. This, along with the anticipated commissioning of RIL new energy-related giga factories, is expected to remain in focus

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Consolidated earnings for oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) may report sequential weakness, and modest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25), said analysts. Lower refining margins are expected to moderate gains made from other businesses. RIL is slated to report its financial performance for Q1FY25 on July 19.

In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 2.30 trillion and nine analysts calculated a net income adjusted of Rs 16,634 crore for RIL.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“We bake in a 4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in RIL’s consolidated Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) on a strong performance across verticals except O2C (Oil to chemicals),” wrote analysts with Nuvama in their note on the company.

Analysts with Kotak Securities held a similar view. “We expect RIL’s consolidated Ebitda to decline by 8 per cent sequentially, driven by weak O2C performance and muted growth in digital services and organized retail.”

Nuvama analysts added, “We anticipate O2C Ebitda to fall 11 per cent Y-o-Y on weak refining and weak petchem.”

Analysts with Centrum also said, “Sizeable sequential correction in gross refining margins (GRMs) is likely to impact Reliance’s O2C segment performance despite better capacity utilisation, petchem pricing, and margins.”

In terms of leading performance parameters for each business segment, analysts with Yes Securities said they expect GRMs at $10.5 per barrel, telecom average revenue per unit (ARPU) maintained at Rs 183 and a 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in retail revenue.

More From This Section

Nasscom writes to Karnataka CM, raises concerns over draft gig workers bill

Zepto elevates loyalty programme head Meel as chief business officer

Airbnb sees 30% bookings surge from Indian guests for Paris Olympics

Industrial gas firm Air Liquide India sets up manufacturing unit in Mathura

Coal India to ease e-auction rules, plans to tweak allocation methodology


RIL’s telecom division Reliance Jio made a tariff hike, with effect from July 3. This, along with an anticipated commissioning of RIL's new energy-related Giga factories, is expected to remain in focus.

Analysts with Goldman Sachs expect the street’s focus to shift to the ongoing quarter. They said: “We expect market focus to shift towards the second quarter where we believe refining margins recovery, telecom tariff hike, and strong same-store sales in retail will drive sequential Ebitda growth.”

The foreign brokerage also noted that it expected the market focus to move towards the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), which may coincide with the potential start-up of the new energy Giga complex of solar-module capacity. According to industry sources, the solar-module factory is at an advanced stage of commissioning.

RIL is yet to declare the date for its upcoming AGM.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance Jio could list at $112bn valuation, 15% upside in RIL: Jefferies

From Ambanis to Hindujas: Top 10 most extravagant weddings of all time

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Ethane plans over $500 mn offshore loan

Reliance Industries set to invest $60 bn in 10 years: Morgan Stanley report

Asset monetisation helped Reliance Industries create value: Morgan Stanley

Topics :Reliance IndustriesRILEBITDA

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story