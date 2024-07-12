Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrial gas firm Air Liquide India sets up manufacturing unit in Mathura

The unit will supply industrial gases across Delhi Capital Territory, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh

| Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
Industrial gases firm Air Liquide India on Friday said they have set up a manufacturing unit in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 350 crore with a view to expand its business.

This air separation unit, it said, is dedicated to healthcare and industrial merchant activities in Kosi, Mathura.

It has a production capacity of more than 300 tonnes of liquid oxygen and medical oxygen per day, as well as about 45 tonnes of liquid nitrogen and 12 tonnes of liquid argon per day, the company said in a statement.

The unit will supply industrial gases across Delhi Capital Territory, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The medical grade oxygen manufactured in this plant will be supplied to hospitals.

It added that the new unit is planned to fully operate on renewable energy by 2030.

"Air Liquide has invested around Rs 350 crore to build this state-of-the-art air separation plant," it said in a statement.

Air Liquide India is a key supplier of industrial gases to hospitals and industries from its various production facilities situated in northern and western regions of India.

Air Liquide India Managing Director Benot Renard said, "This new plant is a key step in our expansion, fostering growth in both industrial and healthcare sectors throughout the region".

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

