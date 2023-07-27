Home / Companies / News / RITES, IRFC sign pact to work in transport infrastructure sector

RITES, IRFC sign pact to work in transport infrastructure sector

Engineering firm RITES said it has signed a pact with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to explore possibilities of collaborating in the railway eco-system

Press Trust of India New Delhi
RITES Limited, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Engineering firm RITES on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to explore possibilities of collaborating in the railway eco-system and transport infrastructure sector.

In a statement, RITES said it will offer consultancy and advisory services and assist in ascertaining the financial & technical viability of projects, while IRFC will provide financial services to projects/ institutions that have got backwards and forward linkages with the Railways.

"RITES Ltd signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to explore avenues of mutual collaboration in the railway eco-system and the transport infrastructure sector," it said.

RITES Ltd Chief Strategy Officer Manobendra Ghoshal said RITES' consultancy prowess and IRFC's financial expertise will stimulate mega and critical projects and drive sustainable growth in the transport infrastructure sector. The strategic partnership, through knowledge sharing, will also bring synergy and innovation in the consultancy domain.

RITES Limited, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector. 

Also Read

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

PowerGrid InvIT's consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 190 crore

Rise in number of nuclear families in India spurs premium FMCG consumption

Lupin announces USFDA warning letter resolution for Goa, Pithampur plants

AIX Connect gets regulatory nod to operate flights under Air India Express

Can Fin Homes Ltd to take Rs 38.5 crore hit in Q2 due to fund fraud

Topics :infrastructureIRFCCompanies

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story