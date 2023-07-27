Home / Companies / News / Rise in number of nuclear families in India spurs premium FMCG consumption

Rise in number of nuclear families in India spurs premium FMCG consumption

HAVE MONEY, WILL SPEND: These families drive the premiumisation trend in the FMCG sector, says Kantar Worldpanel report

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With nuclear family structures in India on the rise, consumption habits, too, are changing, observes a report by Kantar. The report notes that large families don’t necessarily buy larger packs. Additionally, home and hygiene items like floor and utensil cleaners, snacking, and beverages are more commonly opted for by nuclear households.

The report also highlights that the penetration of the premium segment is relatively higher in nuclear families. For instance, in washing powders, the penetration stands at 68 per cent for nuclear families, compared to 50 per cent in joint families. In tea, the penetration stands at 19 per cent in joint families and 38 per cent in nuclear families.

It is observed that joint families don’t necessarily prefer large packs for consumption, and the nuclearisation of families is also leading to the premiumisation trend in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

“There are more households being created than there is growth in the population, and that is fundamental because family sizes are becoming smaller, and nuclear families as a phenomenon are growing,” says K Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.

He further explains, “In terms of affluence, there is no difference between a nuclear family and a joint family, and their overall consumption is also similar. However, when you consider consumption per capita, there is a difference. The data shows that nuclear families are slightly more oriented towards consumption and premium brands.”

Kantar also released its report on the most chosen in-home and out-of-home (OOH) FMCG brands based on consumer reach point (CRP).

Parle holds the top spot for a record 11th year in a row in the in-home segment, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus, and Tata Consumer Products.

Parle had a CRP score of 7,449 million.

CRP considers the actual purchase made by the consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a year.

In other words, they measure the mass appeal of the brand (reflected in penetration of the brand) and the feel towards the brand (reflected in the number of times it is bought).

In the OOH segment, Britannia took the top spot with 498 million CRP, followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji, and Parle. The top five brands are all in the snacking category.

The report highlighted that in 2022, four new brands — Balaji, Lux, Sunsilk, and Nirma — joined the billion CRP club. Over the past five years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28, as stated in the release.

The report also indicated that beverages were the fastest-growing category in 2022 compared to 2021, with a growth rate of 24 per cent.

Kantar also mentioned that more than half of the brands experienced growth in terms of CRP, with the highest number being in the food and beverage categories.

Additionally, dairy brands have low penetration but higher frequency, resulting in more reach points.

“Consumer choice is the ultimate strength test for a brand, and brand footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for the past 10 years. As we have seen over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchases, and that adds to their options and, in turn, their choices. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRP we observe. As purchases for OOH consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant OOH component,” says Ramakrishnan.

Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

FMCG sector to witness a lower 7-9% rise in revenue this year: CRISIL

FMCG sector slows down in Dec quarter as price growth tapers: NielsenIQ

With plans to commission 20 plants, India looks to tap nuclear power faster

Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts

Lupin announces USFDA warning letter resolution for Goa, Pithampur plants

AIX Connect gets regulatory nod to operate flights under Air India Express

Can Fin Homes Ltd to take Rs 38.5 crore hit in Q2 due to fund fraud

Google for Startups Accelerator invites applications, focus on AI

Indian Energy Exchange net profit up by 10% to Rs 76 crore in June quarter

Topics :Nuclear familiesFMCGs

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story