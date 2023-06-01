Home / Companies / News / TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

However, she said that post her break she will continue to be focused on creating more formal jobs

BS Reporter Mumbai
TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rituparna Chakraborty co-founder and executive director of TeamLease has stepped down from her ‘executive’ role on May 31. In her LinkedIn post she updated that after 25 years, she is taking a break.
“It’s been an epic journey co-creating an organisation and scaling it to unimaginable growth, something which happens to you probably once in a lifetime. However, for me it is time for a break (and not retirement). Have been on the treadmill nonstop for nearly 25 years (35 maybe in learning years) and hence needed a hiatus. Travel, meet new people, read, write more and follow up on passions which have been on cold storage for long,” she wrote.

However, she said that post her break she will continue to be focused on creating more formal jobs, women at work, work with dignity and recognition and lifelong learning.
“TeamLease is in great hands now with leaders I respect and well on track to Putting India to Work and as Co-Founder I shall continue playing my role in it on corporate governance. And I shall continue to speak in public on Economy, Employment, Employability and Tech,” she added.

Also Read

TeamLease Q3 profit dips 5% YoY, board to consider share buyback next week

Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai hired maximum apprentices till March: Report

India Inc offers higher stipends to apprentices, shows TeamLease report

4 in 5 undergrad students in India want industry experts in their faculty

TeamLease Edtech, PeopleCert tie up to up-skill corporate execs, graduates

Meesho becomes world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 mn downloads

Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

Adani terminates deal to acquire Macquarie's toll road portfolio in AP, Guj

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Edtech major Byju's lenders discard talks to restructure $1.2-billion loan

Topics :TeamLease

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story