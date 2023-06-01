TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

“It’s been an epic journey co-creating an organisation and scaling it to unimaginable growth, something which happens to you probably once in a lifetime. However, for me it is time for a break (and not retirement). Have been on the treadmill nonstop for nearly 25 years (35 maybe in learning years) and hence needed a hiatus. Travel, meet new people, read, write more and follow up on passions which have been on cold storage for long,” she wrote.

Rituparna Chakraborty co-founder and executive director of TeamLease has stepped down from her ‘executive’ role on May 31. In her LinkedIn post she updated that after 25 years, she is taking a break.